Service Information
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin , DE 19707
(302)-239-6854
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin , DE

PERRY ROSEMARY SPLAIN PERRY (Age 70) Rosemary, born February 1, 1949 in Washington DC, passed away surrounded by family July 4, 2019 in Hockessin, DE. Rosemary (Posy) was preceded in death by her loving husband Vincent G. Perry. She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Conway (Rory) and Vincent Perry (Hadassah) both of Hockessin, DE as well as three grandchildren: Cailin, Kelsea and Dillon. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Splain and step-father, Rodney Briggs. She is survived by her mother, Rosemary Splain Briggs of Bethesda, MD and her siblings Robert (Denise) also of Bethesda, MD, James (Diane) of West Chester, PA, Catherine Sampson (Wayne) of Pocasset, MA, Paul of Silver Spring, MD and John (Amy) of Brookeville, MD as well as 13 nieces and nephews. Rosemary was raised in Washington, DC, graduated from Georgetown Visitation High School and attended Cardinal Cushing College in Brookline, MA. She met her husband, Vincent Perry, while working at Georgetown University and after they married, they moved to Long Island, NY where he started his dental practice. They raised two wonderful children, Jennifer and Vincent while living in Long Island. After her husband's passing, she moved back to the area in 1994, living in Bethesda, MD and began working for Auto Care Association in Bethesda finding her niche in the membership department before retiring in 2016 as a Segment Management Specialist and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Import Vehicle Community with whom she worked on numerous conferences. Rosemary threw herself into her work constantly taking on new challenges. Family and volunteering was very important to Rosemary or Posy as family and childhood friends called her. She relished her role in the family helping out with her Mother and each of her siblings. A large gathering would always see Posy in the kitchen, moving fast and taking charge. Her children and grandchildren gave her such joy. She was constantly making the trip from Bethesda to Delaware for a game, a recital, grandparents day and any other occasion she could think of to be a part of their lives. Rosemary will be remembered for her always present smile and positive outlook on life. A memorial service is planned in Delaware on August 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE, a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. For online condolences, please visit

