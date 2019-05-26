

Rosemary Allen Pisaro

(Age 89)



Formerly of Alexandria, VA died May 19, 2019 at Sunrise at George Mason in Fairfax, VA. Born January 30, 1930 in Gowanda, NY to the late Dr. Henry C. and Alice Allen. She was the last of six siblings, George, Robert, Aline, Henry and James. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Dr. Samuel E. Pisaro. She received her BS from SUNY at Geneseo and was an elementary school teacher.

A dear mother, she is survived by children, Barbara P. Clark (Gregory), Jeffrey A. Pisaro, and Brian C. Pisaro (Barbara); devoted grandmother of Christopher Clark (Laura) and Jonathan Pisaro, and great-grandmother of Grady and Brooklynn Clark. She also leaves many relatives and friends.

Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on May 28 will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fancy Cats Rescue, PO Box 182 Herndon, VA 20172, or the . Her family thanks the memory care staff of Sunrise for her care in her final years.