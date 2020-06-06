

ROSEMARY ELAINE HART ROBINSON

On Friday, May 22, 2020, Rosemary entered into eternal life. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Linwood Robinson Sr., and is survived by her son Linwood H. Robinson,Jr. and his wife Kim Kelly, MD. Also, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Flamer, Ed.D. and her husband, Herbert, Ed.D. and her granddaughter, Ginneh Flamer, Ph.D and her husband, Rocco Rainone. Services will be private.



