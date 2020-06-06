ROSEMARY ROBINSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEMARY ELAINE HART ROBINSON
On Friday, May 22, 2020, Rosemary entered into eternal life. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Linwood Robinson Sr., and is survived by her son Linwood H. Robinson,Jr. and his wife Kim Kelly, MD. Also, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Flamer, Ed.D. and her husband, Herbert, Ed.D. and her granddaughter, Ginneh Flamer, Ph.D and her husband, Rocco Rainone. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved