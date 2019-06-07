

Rosemary B. Taromino (Age 90)



A longtime resident of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Marian Manor in Stafford, VA. She was born in Brookline, MA on December 31, 1928. The beloved daughter of the late Thomas Richard and Ann Elizabeth Barrett, sister of the late Father Richard "Emmett" Barrett. Survived by sisters, Barbara A. Maylander of New Jersey and Shirley K. Johnston of Massachusetts. Devoted and loving wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Taromino. Rosemary resided at the Alexandria Knolls West Condominium in Alexandria, VA since 1974. Rosemary was passionate about genealogy and loved to travel. Her sense of wisdom, wit, warm spirit and beautiful soul will live on with us forever and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m.