ROSEMARY THOMAS

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Notice
Rosemary W. Thomas (Age 91)

Of Fairfax, VA passed August 7, 2019. Devoted wife of late Raymond Forrest Dowell and late David H. Thomas. Loving mother of Glenn (Marcia) Dowell of Reston, VA, David (Ginny) Dowell of Fairfax, VA. Stepmother of Francisca (Colin) Helmer of Bethesda, MD. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashleigh, Sam, David, Lyndsey, Richard, and Sarah as well as one great-grandchild, Peyton.
Family will receive guests 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 22 at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA. A memorial service will be held at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery when scheduled. Additional information, condolences, and Arlington National Cemetery updates at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
