The Washington Post

ROSEMARY WENCHEL (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARY WENCHEL.
Service Information
Christ Lutheran Church
5101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-6727
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
5101 16th St.
Washington,, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Rosemary WencheL  
Pioneer of Military Cybersecurity Passes  

Mrs. Rosemary Wenchel, a pioneer in U.S. cyberspace operations for the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Fort Monmouth, NJ, in 1949, to Philip and Madeline Swanton, the family moved to Maryland when she was a child, where she grew up with her sister Suzan. While at the University of Maryland, she met George Wenchel, whom she wed in 1969. She spent two decades traveling the world raising their two sons before embarking on a 30-year career serving our Nation as a member of the DoD Senior Executive Service and Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity at DHS. In her personal life, she was well known for her beautiful peonies, azaleas and camellias, traveling with her family, and doting on her grandchildren. Mrs. Wenchel is survived by her loving husband, George, their son Adam and his wife Erin, their son Seth and his wife Sarah, and three grandchildren, Josephine, Heath, and Myles.
A Memorial service will be held Christ Lutheran Church, 5101 16th St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the Rosemary Wenchel Memorial Scholarship in Computer Science at
https://giving.umd.edu/giving/campaign.php?name=rosemary-wenchel-memorial-scholarship-in-computer-science
Please see full obituary and sign guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.