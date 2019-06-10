

Rosemary WencheL

Pioneer of Military Cybersecurity Passes



Mrs. Rosemary Wenchel, a pioneer in U.S. cyberspace operations for the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Fort Monmouth, NJ, in 1949, to Philip and Madeline Swanton, the family moved to Maryland when she was a child, where she grew up with her sister Suzan. While at the University of Maryland, she met George Wenchel, whom she wed in 1969. She spent two decades traveling the world raising their two sons before embarking on a 30-year career serving our Nation as a member of the DoD Senior Executive Service and Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity at DHS. In her personal life, she was well known for her beautiful peonies, azaleas and camellias, traveling with her family, and doting on her grandchildren. Mrs. Wenchel is survived by her loving husband, George, their son Adam and his wife Erin, their son Seth and his wife Sarah, and three grandchildren, Josephine, Heath, and Myles.

A Memorial service will be held Christ Lutheran Church, 5101 16th St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the Rosemary Wenchel Memorial Scholarship in Computer Science at

https://giving.umd.edu/giving/campaign.php?name=rosemary-wenchel-memorial-scholarship-in-computer-science

Please see full obituary and sign guestbook at