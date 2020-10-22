

Rosemary Binns YOWELL (Age 91)

Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at home in Edgewater, MD of cerebrovascular disease. She was born May 11, 1929 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Scarborough, Kathleen Luongo, and Rosemary Bromley, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also, survived by one sister, Helen Nephew and two brothers, Glenn Binns and Francis Binns. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth E. Yowell and two sons, Richard Bromley and Francis Bromley. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Family Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90A Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122 in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store