ROSEMARY ZIMMERMANN



Rosemary Ann Zimmermann

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Rosemary Ann Zimmermann, aged 92, passed away at home in Alexandria, Virginia. She worked for the OAS as a senior editor and together, with her husband, devoted herself to charitable work for the immigrant community and the elderly and incapacitated in Virginia. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, David. She will be remembered for her generosity, her charming personality and the love she professed to family members. There will be a private graveside service on August 5, 2020 and a church service in the future when the pandemic conditions allow it.



