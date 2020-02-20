ROSENNA BARNES "Bunny"
Rosenna "Bunny" Barnes, 67, of Fort Washington, Maryland died on February 14, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. Rosenna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Redmond Barnes; three children, Redmond (Lauren), Rashod (Duana), Rashante (Raymond); 15 grandchildren; four siblings, Willie (Carolyn), Archie (Carolyn), Tommy (Ava), and Ann (John); and one aunt, Barbara Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Lillie Davis; and her brother, Eugene Davis. Family will receive friends Friday February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m., Saint Paul Church 6419 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD. Funeral Entrusted to S. E. Wells Funeral Services in Camp Spring, MD.