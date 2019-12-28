The Washington Post

ROSETTA "Rosie" THOMPSON

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Road
Lanham, MD
View Map
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, a resident of Mitchellville, MD, survived by loving husband, Horace Thompson; son, Tony Thompson; daughter, Pat Thompson; sister, Mildred Scott; brother, Roosevelt Scott; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven. A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Road, Lanham, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Service 11 a.m.). Interment, Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 28, 2019
