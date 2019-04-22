Rosie Angelina Mullins (Age 92)
On Monday, April 15, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late William C. Mullins, Sr. for 69 years. Loving mother of William C. "Bugsy" Mullins, Jr. (Charlotte), and Patricia Alexander; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 11; and sister of Helen Maye. Rosie was also preceded in death by her son, CPT. Robert Patrick Mullins, US Air Force. Visitation at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Thursday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, April 26th at 11 a.m., immediately followed by interment at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.everlywheatley.com