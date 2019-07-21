ROSIE LEE COOK NUGENT
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side in Upper Marlboro, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Novella Cook. Loving mother of James Nugent, Shirleta Settles, Rhenda, Gary and Wade Nugent. Also survived by three sisters, two brothers, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m., service 10 a.m., at Peoples Congregational Church, 4704 13th St., NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.