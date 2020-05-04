

Rosina Drake

(August 12,1931 - April 28,2020)



Rosina Drake was born on August 12, 1931 to Franz and Barbara Schichtl (Proebstl) in Buching, Germany.

While attending business college in Nuremberg, Germany, she was invited by an American family there to visit them in the US. Living with them in Camp Stewart, Georgia, she met a young officer, Charles F. Drake, and in June of 1955, they entered into a 56 year marriage, during which they had five children.

During 31 years of her husband's Army career, they lived in several states and in Germany. After her husband's retirement as Commandant of the NATO School in Oberammergau, Germany, the family settled in Springfield, VA. She resumed working, becoming Accounting Department Manager for the American Automobile Association.

After retirement, she pursued home renovation projects, gardening, travel, playing bridge, writing poetry, and doted on her five grandchildren as a loving "Oma".

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, of Gloucester, MA, son, Fabyan, of Springfield, VA, son, Christopher, and his wife, Helen, of Eliot, ME, daughter, Mary Cortina and her husband Jim of Annandale, VA, daughter, Ingrid Freeman and her husband, Philip, grandchildren, Erika, Tomas, Charles, Michael and Andrew, her sister, Aloisia Osterried, sister-in-law, Hedwig Schichtl, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Drake (Col. - Ret).