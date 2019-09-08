The Washington Post

ROSINA WARD (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSINA WARD.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
731 N. Ocean Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Life Enrichment Center the Woodlands Building at John Knox Village
700 SW 4th St
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROSINA J. DiCARLANTIO WARD  

Of Pompano Beach, FL, died peacefully in her sleep at home September 4, 2019. She was born November 29, 1930 in Washington, DC to Alfonso and Santa DiCarlantonio. She is survived by her husband, Harry J. Ward; their daughter, Cecelia Ward (husband, Luis Ortenga) and three grandchildren, David and Miguel of Madrid Spain and Nicolas of Takoma Park, MD. A son, Joseph A. Ward, died in 2016. She was the sister of Lidia and Erminia, who predeceased her, and and Irena DiCarlantonio of Washington, DC.
 
Rosina grew up in Washington, DC, attended St. Martin's Grade School and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in 1948. After high school graduation, she went to work at the Internal Revenue Service and worked at Catholic University and the National Institutes of Health. She retired as office manager of her husband's insurance agency and moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 1990. She lived in Chevy Chase and Fort Washington, MD and was member of the Tanta Cove Garden Club. Her passion was tending to a beautiful flower garden, and daffodils from her yard were used one year to decorate The White House. Funeral will be at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.