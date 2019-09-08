

ROSINA J. DiCARLANTIO WARD



Of Pompano Beach, FL, died peacefully in her sleep at home September 4, 2019. She was born November 29, 1930 in Washington, DC to Alfonso and Santa DiCarlantonio. She is survived by her husband, Harry J. Ward; their daughter, Cecelia Ward (husband, Luis Ortenga) and three grandchildren, David and Miguel of Madrid Spain and Nicolas of Takoma Park, MD. A son, Joseph A. Ward, died in 2016. She was the sister of Lidia and Erminia, who predeceased her, and and Irena DiCarlantonio of Washington, DC.

Rosina grew up in Washington, DC, attended St. Martin's Grade School and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in 1948. After high school graduation, she went to work at the Internal Revenue Service and worked at Catholic University and the National Institutes of Health. She retired as office manager of her husband's insurance agency and moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 1990. She lived in Chevy Chase and Fort Washington, MD and was member of the Tanta Cove Garden Club. Her passion was tending to a beautiful flower garden, and daffodils from her yard were used one year to decorate The White House. Funeral will be at a later date.