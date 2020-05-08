The Washington Post

ROSLYN HINES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSLYN HINES.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Service
Private
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROSLYN B. HINES  

Transitioned on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving daughter, Varnetta H. Davis; two grandchildren, Kionna A Stephen and Jelani D. Davis; two great-grandchildren, Sanaa A. and Kingston A. Stephen; one step-grandson, Donavan Davis (Polina) two sisters, Anna Watts and Jane Harris; one niece, Gayle Watts; a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of private homegoing service at 11 a.m., at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Private at Lincoln Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.