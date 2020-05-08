ROSLYN B. HINES
Transitioned on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving daughter, Varnetta H. Davis; two grandchildren, Kionna A Stephen and Jelani D. Davis; two great-grandchildren, Sanaa A. and Kingston A. Stephen; one step-grandson, Donavan Davis (Polina) two sisters, Anna Watts and Jane Harris; one niece, Gayle Watts; a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of private homegoing service at 11 a.m., at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Private at Lincoln Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.