ROWENNA MCLAUGHLIN
Rowenna L. McLaughlin  
On Saturday, July 25, 2020 of Riverdale, MD. Wife of the late Theodore Mclaughlin, Sr. Mother of Bernard and Bruce Tench, Brenda Henderson and Theodore, Jr. and the late William Tench, Sr. and Delores Kemp. Preceded in death by sister, Ursel Clark and two brothers, James and Herbert Ollivierre. Survived by brother, Franklin Ollivierre, Sr., 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, visitation 6:30 p.m.Service 7:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Inc., 7474 Landover Rd., Landover. MD.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
