ROWENNA MCLAUGHLIN

On Saturday, July 25, 2020 of Riverdale, MD. Wife of the late Theodore Mclaughlin, Sr. Mother of Bernard and Bruce Tench, Brenda Henderson and Theodore, Jr. and the late William Tench, Sr. and Delores Kemp. Preceded in death by sister, Ursel Clark and two brothers, James and Herbert Ollivierre. Survived by brother, Franklin Ollivierre, Sr., 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, visitation 6:30 p.m.Service 7:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Inc., 7474 Landover Rd., Landover. MD.