

ROXANNE SHEAR STEINBERG

December 4, 1942-April 12, 2019



Roxie passed away on April 12, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia after a lengthy battle with heart and respiratory failure. She was raised in Richmond, Virginia, moving away in 1966. Roxie is survived by her four sons, Sandy, Steven, Daniel, and Gideon, their wives, Vickie, Elizabeth, Dana, and Autumn; nine grandchildren, Abby, Jacob, Paige, Rachel, Jordan, Michaela, Avery, Caleb, and Asher, and her husband of 54 years, Barry.

Roxie and Barry settled in Northern Virginia in 1978 while he was still on active duty in the Army. They lived in Germany for a total of eight years and moved a number of times there and in the United States. After Barry retired from active duty, Roxie was his legal administrative assistant, while raising their four sons.

Roxie was committed to her children and grandchildren. Her sons benefited from her unwavering love, while her grandchildren were bestowed with her unqualified love. Whether at the beach or at her home, having the entire family around her was her greatest pleasure, sustained by her faith even as her health failed her. We will miss her.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery on July 10, 2019 at 2 p.m.