Roy Eugene Yeary (Age 75)
Of Woodbridge, VA, and formerly of Roda, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Roy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, devote Christian of the Central Baptist Church, Woodbridge, VA., and avid Washington Redskin's fan. Roy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Wanda Taylor Yeary; daughters, Maria Pierson and Letha Yeary, her husband, Matthew; son, Roy Yeary II; stepson, Brian Jennings; his wife, Stephanie, and sister, Jewel Carter. Service Saturday in Southwest Virginia provided by Gilliam Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at .