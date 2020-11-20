1/1
ROY JOHNSON Sr.
1939 - 2020
ROY JOHNSON, SR .  
On November 16, 2020, ROY JOHNSON SR of Capitol Heights, MD passed away quietly at Doctor's Hospital. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mildred A. Johnson; two loving children, Gay Hinds (Michael) and Roy Johnson Jr. (Phaedra) and three grandaughters, Jasmine Johnson (Daniel), Shannon Hinds and Daijah Johnson; three great-grandsons, three sisters and one brother; as well as many nieces and nephews, family and friends. The Family will receive friends and relatives virtually at Prigden Funeral Home 12 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 @https://www.pridgenfuneralservice.com/obituary/Roy-JohnsonSr

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
