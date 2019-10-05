

ROY N. KARTEN

January 15, 1952 - September 9, 2019



Long term resident of Silver Spring and later of Annapolis, Maryland, Roy Karten died of complications of Parkinson's disease in Annapolis. He is predeceased by his father, David Karten, a long serving Pentagon veteran and his mother, Inge Karten. In the course of a distinguished career as a photographer, Roy served for a time as photo editor for U.S. News and World Report; his images, particularly portraits of prominent figures, in politics, business and the arts, from presidents to popstars, were regular features in many publications. His photo credits include Newsweek, The New York Times and Washingtonian. Sharp and quick to laugh, with an easy conversant style, Roy could talk to anyone about anything, establishing quick rapport with his subjects and leading to surprising invitations. He shared stories of days escorting the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Lauren Bacall around the Washington he knew so well.

Privately, he turned his viewfinder to friends, events and nature with a celebratory eye, asking, "Who decides what is beautiful?" and answering, generously, hundreds of times over.

He is survived by his four cousins, Stuart Karten, Susan Karten, Leslie Karten and Arthur Karten. Roy will be remembered and celebrated by family and friends at a private memorial.