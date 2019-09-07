Roy Norman Lofton (Age 67)
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edith Lofton and brother, Steven Lofton. Roy is survived by his wife, JoAnne Lofton; daughters, Jennie Lofton, Michelle Lofton, Ashlie Lofton, and Amber Lofton; grandchildren, Sydney Peterson, Jake Lofton, Jayce Lofton, Claire Chisam and Alexandr Guinn; siblings, Linda Lofton, Tania Lewis and Sonja Lofton; nephews, Ramzey Lewis, Gavinne Lewis and Jordan Lewis. He will be dearly missed by all and always known as our beloved Opa. Relatives and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Sunday, September 8 at the Moose Lodge, 7701 Beulah St., Alexandria, VA 22315 at 3 p.m.