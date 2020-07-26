1/
ROY "ED" MIFFLETON
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Edward Miffleton, Jr.  "Ed" (Age 82)  
Of St. Leonard, MD passed away on July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ed was born on July 29,1937 in Washington, DC to the late Roy E. and Eleanor E. Miffleton, Sr. Ed was a retired Washington DC Fire Fighter.Ed is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Miffleton, father of Sheryl Walsh (Bill), Diana Hill, and Laura Barrett (John Lynch), grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of four, he is also survived by his sister, Arlene Yeomans.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved