Roy Edward Miffleton, Jr. "Ed" (Age 82)
Of St. Leonard, MD passed away on July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ed was born on July 29,1937 in Washington, DC to the late Roy E. and Eleanor E. Miffleton, Sr. Ed was a retired Washington DC Fire Fighter.Ed is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Miffleton, father of Sheryl Walsh (Bill), Diana Hill, and Laura Barrett (John Lynch), grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of four, he is also survived by his sister, Arlene Yeomans.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
.