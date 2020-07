Of St. Leonard, MD passed away on July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ed was born on July 29,1937 in Washington, DC to the late Roy E. and Eleanor E. Miffleton, Sr. Ed was a retired Washington DC Fire Fighter.Ed is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Miffleton, father of Sheryl Walsh (Bill), Diana Hill, and Laura Barrett (John Lynch), grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of four, he is also survived by his sister, Arlene Yeomans.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society