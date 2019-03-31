ROY GILLIAM PRINCE, JR.
(Age 64)
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Roy Prince, and brother, Denny. He is survived by his beloved wife Donna, devoted father to Brian (Jessica), Danny (Jena), granddaughter, Bailey Grace Prince and his sister, Donna Scherzinger. The family will receive guests on Monday, April 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, VA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Herndon, VA, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu
