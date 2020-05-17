ROY N. WILLIAMS
Roy N. Williams, 93, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center following a brief illness. Roy's wife of 65 years passed away in 2014. Roy will join Peggy at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. He is survived by his sons Ken Williams, John Williams and Drew Williams and by his daughter Jane Ward and her husband Wayne Ward. Roy is also survived by his 2 grandsons Wesley Ward and Thomas Ward and by his granddaughter Laura McConnell and her husband Lucas McConnell. He was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren. After graduating high school in 1944, Roy enlisted in the Navy as an electronics technicians mate 3rd class for two years serving in Guam. Roy attended Chadron State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. Roy worked as a systems analyst in Government Service with the Department of the Navy until his retirement in 1974. He spent his retirement years hunting and fishing and enjoyed being a part of the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. www.demainefunerals.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020