ROYAL D HUTCHINSON
Royal Hutchinson, a resilient, wry husband, father, grandfather, thinker and life-long learner, died peacefully Thursday, Marcy 21, 2019 in hospice at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. He was 73. Royal is survived by his wife Jean, children Eric (Jilian Bream), Leah (Adrian Spencer), Alex (Rachel Skalina) and Emma, and his grandchildren, Nora and Nina Spencer and Zelda Hutchinson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD with internment following. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. The family asks for any and all donations to be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at www.myotonic.org/donations
.