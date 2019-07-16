Passed away July 13, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joan C. Smith; children, Mark E. Smith (Teresa), Brenda Soltis (Joseph), Holly Foster (Tracy), and Matthew A. Smith (Joanne); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Cameron United Methodist Church, 3130 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at