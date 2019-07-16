The Washington Post

ROYCE SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROYCE SMITH.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Cameron United Methodist Church
3130 Franconia Rd.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Cameron United Methodist Church
3130 Franconia Rd.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Royce E. Smith (Age 86)  

Passed away July 13, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joan C. Smith; children, Mark E. Smith (Teresa), Brenda Soltis (Joseph), Holly Foster (Tracy), and Matthew A. Smith (Joanne); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Cameron United Methodist Church, 3130 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on July 16, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.