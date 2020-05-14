

RUBEN ELIEZER DANGIN



Ruben Eliezer Dangin passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was 88.

He was born on July 28, 1931 in Indonesia to the late Alpheus Dangin and Augustina Elizabeth Matheus. Ruben married Tuti on July 26, 1963. Ruben was a skilled newspaper specialist for the U. S. Information Service in Surabaya, East Java.

They moved to the United States in February 1965 and lived in Washington, D.C. He was an International Radio Broadcaster with the Indonesian Service of the The Voice of America for 36 years until he retired on July 1, 2001. Ruben became a United States citizen in 2000 and retired to Tilghman Island, MD in 2008.

Ruben's devout faith gave him the strength and courage to move to the United States with his wife and newborn daughter to further his broadcasting career. He was steadfast in his faith throughout his life.

Ruben was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He adored his family. The happiest times of his life were when he was with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a gentle, kind, quiet, welcoming and selfless person.

Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Tuti Dangin; his daughter, Yanti Pepper (Troy) of Lexington, South Carolina, and their children, Gabrielle and Juliette; his son Andreas Dangin (Kathy) of Owings, Maryland, and their children, Andrew (Morgan), and Rachel; and his son, Alfan Dangin of Laurel, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Brookletts Ave, Easton, MD 21601.

A family graveside burial service was held on April 27.

