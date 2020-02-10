RUBIN J. REID
Our beloved father the former Mayor and Councilman of Glenarden, Rubin J. Reid peacefully passed on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was the loving father of Cassandra Reid-Abdullah and Garrick Reid. Also survived by brother and sisters, grand and great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Reid will lie in state for viewing on Thursday, February 13 at the Glenarden Municipal Center- Gold Room from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, February 14, Wake at 10 a.m.; Service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.