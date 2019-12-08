The Washington Post

Service Information
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 South 13th Road
Arlington, VA
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 South 13th Road
Arlington, VA
Notice
Ruby Bernice Anderson  

Peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Ruby Bernice Anderson, loving mother of Shermane Boudreaux, Stephanie Anderson, Renee Deskins and Dana Anderson (James). Devoted grandmother of Kara Boudreaux; great-grandmother of Myiam Anderson. Also survived by many other beloved relatives and dear friends. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 South 13th Road, Arlington, Virginia 22204, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of the Service at 11. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the in her name.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
