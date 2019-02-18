

RUBY K. PELECANOS



Ruby died peacefully on February 12, 2019. She was born in Annapolis, MD on Christmas Day, 1923. Ruby was raised in the District of Columbia and is a graduate of Central High School and Strayer Business College. In a long career, she was an Executive Assistant for various law firms, government agencies, and insurance companies. While she excelled at her work, her proudest achievement was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and, in the manner in which she treated others, a true Christian of unwavering faith. She taught Sunday school at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral for over 25 years.

Ruby married Peter Pelecanos in 1946. Their marriage lasted until his death in 2009. She is survived by her three children, Jeanne Georgelakos (Andrew), Alice Karangelen (Alan) and George Pelecanos (Emily), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, February 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will be held at 11 a.m.. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to the Sunday School Fund of the St, Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.