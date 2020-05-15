RUBY VIRGINIA EWELL RODGERS
Peacefully transitioned from this life into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on May 7, 2020 at her home in Washington, D.C. Ruby was a precious jewel who loved her family dearly. She never met a stranger and always saw the good in everyone. Ruby was proceeded in death by her son, Clarence E. Rodgers I and her parents John Walter Ewell and Evelyn Ewell Williams. she leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Clarence P. Rodgers; Children, Yvette B. Rodgers; Lloyd A. Rodgers I (Alfreda); Dorothy R. Alridge (Frederick), Neichelle Y. Tucker, and daughter-in-law Joyce Rodgers. Grandchildren; Lloyd A. Rodgers II (Jakia), Clarence E. Rodgers II (Rochelle), Jarvis A. Alridge (Tanya), Lionel A. Rodgers (Denesia), Leonte A. Rodgers, Virginia J. Rodgers-Owens, Courtney Alridge, Pauletta A. Jernigan, Steven J. Arrington-Rodgers, Sean A. Rodgers, Lionel D. Tucker. Corey McRae, Lonnisha Scott (Yusef), LaShaye E. Tucker, Latia T. Tucker; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-grea-grandchildren; her sister Edna D. Clark, her brother John B. Ewell (Maria) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, life-long friends, other family, and individuals she nurtured along her life's journey. Services Friday, May 15, 2020. Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gospel Ark Temple Bibleway Church, 4551 Benning Rd., SE. Service 11 a.m. streamed live at gospelarkdc.com/watch
. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Funeral Home.