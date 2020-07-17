RUBY ROMAO



RUBY C. STEWART ROMAO

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. She is survived by her elder sister, Louise Stewart Carpenter, of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her devoted niece and nephews, Mrs. Linda (Carwin), of Connecticut, Lynwood (Ramona) Stewart of Waldorf, MD, Collins Stewart and Michael Stewart, of Laurel, MD, Quintin Stewart and Jeffrey (Carlise) Stewart, of Washington, DC. As well as a host of many other near and distant friends and family. On Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD., 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store