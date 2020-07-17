1/1
RUBY ROMAO
RUBY C. STEWART ROMAO  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. She is survived by her elder sister, Louise Stewart Carpenter, of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her devoted niece and nephews, Mrs. Linda (Carwin), of Connecticut, Lynwood (Ramona) Stewart of Waldorf, MD, Collins Stewart and Michael Stewart, of Laurel, MD, Quintin Stewart and Jeffrey (Carlise) Stewart, of Washington, DC. As well as a host of many other near and distant friends and family. On Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD., 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
JUL
20
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
