

RUBY NELLENE SMITH



Ruby Nellene Smith of Luray, Virginia passed away on January 11, 2020 in Gainesville, Virginia at The Wellington at Lake Manassas at the age of 79. Friends and family can pay their respects on Saturday, January 18 at the Bradley Funeral Home Inc. 187 E. Main Street, Luray, VA. Please visit their website for more information. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow. Interment will be at the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley, Virginia immediately following the service. Nellene retired from the CIA in 1993 after 20 years of service. Family would like to thank the staff of The Wellington and Capital Caring Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided for Nellene.