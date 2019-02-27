

RUBY E. STEWART



Ruby "Nana" Billingslea Stewart, passed away at age 85 on February 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Originally from Washington, DC, Ruby was a long-time resident of Pittsburg, CA. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl, Michelle and Tertia; one granddaughter and one great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin S. Sterwart; her parents Mattie and Jesse Billingslea and her brothers, Jesse, Herman, Augustus and Clifford Billingslea, and her sisters Clara Belcher, Margaret Taylor and Odessa Harris. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ruby's life at on Friday, February 22, 2019 with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and memorial funeral liturgy immediately following at 11 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd. In honor of Ruby, the family asks guests to please wear red.