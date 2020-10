Or Copy this URL to Share



Rudolf van der Bijl

Born on October 8, 1938 in Leiden, the Netherlands; died on October 19, 2010 in Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife, France-Line, and his children Sophia and Edmond. It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years, but he is still in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store