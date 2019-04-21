Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUDOLPH HARRIS.



Dr. Rudolph Harris



Patriarch, scientist, educator, and Alpha, was born November 21, 1935 to the late Bessie and Frank Harris Sr. in Shreveport Louisiana. Rudy closed his eyes on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 to meet his wife Janette Hoston Harris at the pearly gates who preceded him in death by five months.

A proud Alumnus of Booker T. Washington High school Class of 1952, Rudolph went on to receive his B.S from Southern University in Baton Rouge, where he became a Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Beta Sigma Chapter 1954. After serving in the Air Force, he received his Masters and Ph.D from The Catholic University of America.

Professionally he worked in federal service for 39 yrs and retired as Branch Chief, Novel Ingredients with the FDA. In his career he served as a fellow with National Cancer Institute at NIH, and as a professor at The University of the District of Columbia.

Rudy was an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter. He served as President, VP, and founder of the Henry Arthur Callis Beautillion. Rudy's active life membership in Alpha spanned across 65 years and he still found time to provide his civic duty to his neighborhood, community, and city, serving as Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 4C04 in Ward 4 and Chair of ANC-4C, President of The Minorities In Science & Technology Network; President of the Organization of Black Scientist and founding board member of the D.C. Hall of Fame.

Rudolph Harris is survived by his children, son Rylan Rudolph and wife Beverly; daughter Junie Janette; step son Ronnie and wife Dorothy Johnson; granddaughter Kennedy Gullatte; siblings Frank and Sheryl Harris, Linda and Walter Caldwell; niece Harrine Freeman and a host of relatives, and close friends.

On Friday, April 26, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m., at John Wesley AME Zion church, 1615 14th St NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery