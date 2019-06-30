

Rudolph C. Hines

"Rudy" (Age 95)



A nationally known math professor and deafness advocate passed peacefully to his new home in heaven on June 21, 2019 with his family nearby. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hines, Sr. and Elsie Craver Hines, and his brother, William Hines Jr. Rudy is survived by his wife, Marlene Skogas Hines, daughters, Cindy Zvareck (Don), Lori Hines (Simon Lang), grandsons, David Zvareck (Rachel), Adam Zvareck (Kate) and great-grandchildren, Levi and Evelyn.

Rudy was born and raised on a farm in Olney, MD in 1923 and became deaf after an illness. He attended the Maryland School for the Deaf and then Gallaudet College (now University) in Washington, DC. While there, Rudy lettered in Cross Country and earned a Bachelor of Science in 1947. After graduation, Rudy taught at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney then later at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls. It was there he met the love of his life, Marlene Skogas. After Rudy started teaching at Gallaudet in 1953, he earned a Master's in Education from the University of Maryland. During that time, he stayed in contact with Marlene writing daily letters, and they married in 1956. Within a year they started a family and Rudy's illustrious teaching career evolved. Rudy was in demand both nationally and internationally to lecture at conferences for the deaf and math education. After his retirement in 1993, Rudy and Marlene continued to live in Maryland until they relocated to North Oaks, MN in 2006 to be closer to family.

In addition to his teaching, Rudy chaired the Mathematics Department at Gallaudet's Northwest Campus. He served on the Board of Visitors of the Maryland School for the Deaf for 36 years and was the first deaf person to do so; chaired the committee that wrote the Constitution and By-laws of the Maryland Association for the Deaf; was elected president three consecutive terms to that organization and was also appointed Treasurer of the Gallaudet University Alumni Association. Additionally, he coached cross-country and indoor track at Gallaudet for six years.

A man of deep faith, Rudy served as Treasurer for over 25 years at St. Barnabas Mission for the Deaf in Bethesda, MD. Besides his love of church, his family, and teaching, Rudy loved to drive all over the U.S. as well as travelling to Europe and Canada. He enjoyed annual summer treks to Montana, but his favorite trip was the one to Alaska including a cruise.

No public services will be held. Donations may be made to the Gallaudet University Alumni Association.