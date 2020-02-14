

RUDOLPH MARINETTE



Rudolph Marinette, 91, of Ashburn, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Teresa Imperatore Marinetti, and sisters Irene Lotempio and Rita Lattuca. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Shelia Marinette; his older brother Walter Marinetti and wife Lee of Raleigh, NC; sons Mark and Paul Marinette of Chandler and Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Edward Hall of Scott Depot, WV; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rudolph graduated from Syracuse University after serving in the Army in WWII and subsequently joined the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in Washington, D.C. He then served as a Foreign Service Officer for many years thereafter with tours taking him to numerous war zones including the Vietnam War , the Afghanistan War, the Gulf War (Desert Storm), and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His career focused on European and Middle Eastern issues. He continued working after retirement as an international security and trade contractor for the U.S. Government and private companies. His many passions were cooking, fly fishing, photography, traveling around the world, and talking with family and friends. Every life he touched was made brighter and richer. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He was a WWII Army veteran.

Funeral services will be held at the Quantico National Cemetery on February 17, beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the or the American Diabetes Association.