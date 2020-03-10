

Rudolph Zamula



Rudolph Zamula passed away peacefully at age 96 on March 4, 2020 in Potomac, MD after a brief illness. Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Rudy was the last surviving child of Louis and Elizabeth Zamula.

Rudy's studies at Rutgers University were interrupted by World War II. He participated in the liberation of Europe, serving with the 83rd "Thunderbolt" division from Normandy through Germany and finally meeting with the Russian forces on the Elbe River. After leaving the Army, Rudy pursued formal language studies and obtained an undergraduate degree from Rutgers and a Master's Degree in Russian Literature from Columbia which lead to his vocation of intelligence officer with the CIA. Starting as a duty officer in Washington, DC, Rudy was assigned posts in Oslo, Norway and then Miami, Florida. In October, 1962, Rudy was one of the analysts who requested the overflight of Cuba by reconnaissance aircraft which precipitated the Cuban Missile Crisis.

After returning from Florida, Rudy obtained a second Master's degree in Information Technology from American University, worked in a variety of roles that required frequent travel, and finally retired at age 85 from the National Archives.

Rudy was known as a quiet and loyal presence by his neighbors, a second father to many of his relatives and a humble, modest and thoughtful father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, whom he married on Thanksgiving Day 1949, and their four children, Bill (MaryAnn), David (Annette), Martin, and Annelise (David); five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.