Rudolph Arkin

June 4, 1920 - July 5, 2019 Rudy was the last surviving child of Samuel and Rose Arkin. A proud DC native. Rudy graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1938, served in the Army during WWII, and took business classes at Columbus University. Rudy spent his life contributing to and enriching the lives of those around him. Rudy helped many families plan for secure futures by selling them whole life insurance. He was "Man of the Year for Massachusetts Mutual in 1965, was "Man of the Month" many times thereafter, and was a lifetime member of the "Million Dollar Round Table." In 1968, Rudy and eight other prominent black and/or Jewish Washingtonians started "Independence Federal Savings," DC's first minority owned savings and loan, created to tackle the "red line" around DC, and kick open the doors of home ownership to DC residents of color. Rudy formed a charitable foundation with the United Jewish Appeal to continue giving to those less fortunate throughout his lifetime, and beyond. Rudy also especially loved; Dancing, playing tennis, playing bridge and traveling the world with his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Lucy; Barack Obama; Growing azaleas, roses and cherry tomatoes in his Bethesda garden; playing golf; and Volunteering for Common Cause into his 90's. Rudy is survived by his life partner, Lucy, and his Loving children; Glenn and Angela, and son-in-law; Ross. In lieu of flowers, Rudy would encourage charitable gifts to So Others Might Eat (SOME); The Smithsonian Institution African American History Museum; WETA; The Riderwood Scholarship Fund, or any other favorite charity. Rudy's immediate family will honor him at Riderwood.

