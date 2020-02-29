The Washington Post

RUDY JACKSON (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th Street, NW
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th Street, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
RUDY GARLAND JACKSON  
1939 ~ 2020  

God is my strength and my shield.
My heart trusts in Him. Psalms 28:7
On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Rudy Garland Jackson peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Sageta R. Jackson; devoted father of Garland and Sherrone; brother of Thomas Jackson (Karen) and JoAnne Montgomery and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He shall be missed. The celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 2,2020 at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20012. Visitation with the family at 10 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial at Rock Creek Cemetery. Services by McGuire.
