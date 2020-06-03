Rueben Harrison
REUBEN HARRISON  
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Rueben Harrison, of North Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Lucy Harrison and the late Shirley Harrison. Devoted father of Paul (Barbie) Harrison and Sherry (David) Weinzimer; cherished grandfather of Shaun, Melissa, Jason and Elisha; and adored great-grandfather of Evan, Zayne, and Sariah. He will also be missed by many wonderful friends. Graveside services are private. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
