RUEBEN M. LEWIS "Rudy"

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Survived by sister, Barbara Barron; son, Damon Gatewood; two nieces, Rae Miller, Nicole Hickok and a host of relative and friends. Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



