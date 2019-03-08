Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUFUS BARFIELD.



Dr. Rufus Lenro Barfield



Dr. Rufus Lenro Barfield passed on to his reward on March 2, 2019. Born in Hickman, KY on November 14, 1929, he was 89 at the time of his passing. The son of sharecroppers, his parents instilled in him the importance of education. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Kentucky State University; Master's Degree from the University of Kentucky; Ph.D. from Miami University in Oxford, OH; and a post-doctoral certificate from Dr. Rufus Lenro Barfield passed on to his reward on March 2, 2019. Born in Hickman, KY on November 14, 1929, he was 89 at the time of his passing. The son of sharecroppers, his parents instilled in him the importance of education. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Kentucky State University; Master's Degree from the University of Kentucky; Ph.D. from Miami University in Oxford, OH; and a post-doctoral certificate from Harvard University . He taught in Harlan, KY and Cincinnati, Ohio. He returned to his college alma mater as Vice President and went on to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as a Vice Chancellor. He served as President of Bowie State University in Bowie, MD and retired from the Montgomery County, MD public school system.

He was married to Emma Jean Crawford and celebrated 58 years of marriage on Christmas Eve, 2018. To them were born Dr. Rufus L. Barfield, II of Orlando, FL; Sheila G. Barfield, Esq., of Bowie, MD; and Joselyn Barfield Yates, MSW, of Waldorf, MD.

The most important aspect of Dr. Barfield's life was his faith. He served as an elder of the Wildercroft Church of Christ in Riverdale, MD for over 35 years. He preached many sermons, taught countless bible classes and provided spiritual counseling.

He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, March 9, friends may visit with the family from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at March Life Tribute Center, 7601 Sandy Spring Rd, Laurel MD, 20707. Interment Monday, March 11 at 10:45 a.m. at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.