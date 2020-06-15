RUFUS CALLIS Jr.
Rufus Monroe Callis, Jr.  (Age 82)  
Passed away on June 2, 2020 in Odenton, MD. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rita Marsha Callis and eldest daughter, Esther Callis-Warren. Survived by a son, Michael Callis, Sr. and two daughters, Lisa Callis and Carla Callis-Penn; his brother, Charles Callis; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
