RUFUS DANIELS
Peacefully on June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Laurence (Gilda); grandchildren, Lauren and William, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie H. Burroughs Ave., NE. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a . Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeal Home.