RUFUS DANIELS

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
RUFUS DANIELS  

Peacefully on June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Laurence (Gilda); grandchildren, Lauren and William, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie H. Burroughs Ave., NE. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a . Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeal Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 8, 2019
Donations