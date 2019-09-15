The Washington Post

RUFUS NIX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUFUS NIX.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Bladensburd Rd.
Washington , DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Rev. RUFUS NIX  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia Nix; three daughters, Valencia Nix, Letitia Brooks and Cassandra Davis; three grandchildren, Briana Davis, Nazirah Brooks and Corey Davis; two sisters, Marian Marshall and Dora Hughes; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Nix will lie in state at Mt Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC on Tuesday, September 17 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.