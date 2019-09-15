Rev. RUFUS NIX
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia Nix; three daughters, Valencia Nix, Letitia Brooks and Cassandra Davis; three grandchildren, Briana Davis, Nazirah Brooks and Corey Davis; two sisters, Marian Marshall and Dora Hughes; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Nix will lie in state at Mt Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC on Tuesday, September 17 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.