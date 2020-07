Or Copy this URL to Share



RUPERT BYRON AMBROSE

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Rupert B. Ambrose departed this life at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, his children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A viewing will be held Monday, August 3, 9:30am, at JB Jenkins Funeral Home.



