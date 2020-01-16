

Russ Ward

NBC Radio Journalist



From John F. Kennedy's assassination to man's first landing on the moon and the Watergate scandal, NBC Radio journalist Russ Ward covered some of the most important events in the 20th century. Based in Washington, DC, for his 34-year broadcast career, Ward died November 24, 2019 at his home in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 93.

"Russ and I worked side by side, morning, noon and night in a cramped White House press booth during Nixon's last year," said former NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw, in a recent interview for the Sarasota Herald Tribune. "He was the ultimate pro, filing pitch perfect radio updates every hour with a photo of his beloved sailboat above his microphone ... I've never worked with a better pro - or friend."

In another interview, veteran NBC Today Show weatherman Willard Scott called Ward, "the greatest voice since Lowell Thomas," adding that no one could touch his reporting. Added syndicated columnist Cal Thomas, "While Ward did not enjoy the fame of some of his contemporaries, he nevertheless reflected their integrity and professionalism. We could use more of his kind today."

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Russell Hunter Ward served in the U.S. Navy in World War II . He joined NBC Radio in 1953 and covered major national stories throughout his career, including race riots in Washington, Apollo space missions and the two assassination attempts on President Ford in 1975.

A longtime sailor on Chesapeake Bay, Ward moved to Edgewater, Maryland soon after he retired in 1987. He continued to enjoy sailing, and took his 48-foot cutter, the Windward, north to Nova Scotia and south throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. In 2014, he moved to Bradenton and sailed to Havana twice. His wife Silvia Barbara Ward passed away in 2000.

Ward is survived by daughters Allison Ward Moore (Stephen) of Sarasota and Camille Lisa Ward (Richard Estell) of Philadelphia, and son Allen Ward. A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Annapolis, MD.