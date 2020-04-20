

Russell C. Campbell, Sr.



Former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Montgomery County Maryland, died of natural causes April 10, 2020, at the Regency Care of Silver Spring Rehabilitation Center. He was 76 years old.

He is survived by former wives, Leila Potts Campbell of Charleston, SC, and Elisha Bowman of Greenwood, SC. He also leaves to mourn four children from his first wife: Russell Campbell, Jr. (Paulette), Gregory Campbell (Claire), Richard Campbell (Sheranda) and devoted daughter Dianna Campbell-Saulsbury (Robert Saulsbury); eight grandchildren, Ava Campbell, Maya Saulsbury, Alana Campbell, Russell Campbell, III, Olivia Saulsbury, Logan Campbell, Sylvia Campbell and Dylan Campbell; two surviving brothers, Dr. Finley Campbell (Chicago) and Major Campbell (Columbia, SC); and two sisters, Ansonia Walls (Detroit), and Bishop Muriel "Fanny' Anderson (Greenville, SC).

A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 22, 3:06 to 5 p.m., at the Snead Funeral Home, 5732 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Mourners with face masks and gloves will be allowed in 10 at a time.